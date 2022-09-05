Apple iPhone 14 Pro may bring back battery percentage indicator

Apple is reportedly changing how the iPhone would look with this year’s Pro models. According to several leaks and rumours, the notch will go for good on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and in its place, Apple will introduce a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout combination. Since this will leave more space on the top part of the screen, why not utilise it for something that most iPhone users would like? The iPhone 14 Pro may bring back the classic battery percentage indicator. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, ‘i-shaped’ notch: Check details

A new mockup, shared by MacRumors, shows the iPhone 14 Pro to have the same battery percentage indicator as old iPhones. That is the one that shows the battery level and the percentage side-by-side. The current battery indicator is merely the battery icon that changes according to the actual battery level. This new design arrived with the iPhone X when the notch reduced the space on the display’s top portion. But since the notch is allegedly going on the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple thought the battery indicator may also return to its original design.

The new battery indicator design

Apple is currently testing the battery percentage in the status bar in the iOS 16 beta. That means any iPhone upgraded to that version should be able to show the new battery percentage. But the problem is that the battery indicator for the notched iPhones looks weird. The percentage of the battery level is shown inside the battery icon but the visual representation of how much battery is left is kind of stuck to when the battery is full. It is confusing because iPhone users are used to watching the battery level in the icon reducing according to the usage.

The mockup also shows that the extra screen real estate on the iPhone 14 Pro may also find some other purposes. For instance, the cell service icon on the iPhone 14 Pro may appear on the left side of the screen when the device is locked, while the notification centre and battery indicator will show on the right side.

The pill-plus-hole cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro may not appear separately, according to a recent leak that was later corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple may have tweaked the software for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro to make the pill and hole setup look like a single, unified cutout even though it will not be. While the punch-hole will house the TrueDepth camera, the pill-shaped cutout will include the sensors important for Face ID authentication.