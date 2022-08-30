comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro may click better ultrawide photos even in low light
Apple iPhone 14 Pro may click better ultrawide photos even in low light

Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Twitter that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an ultrawide camera each with a larger sensor.

Apple has an event scheduled for September 7 to finally announce the new iPhone 14 lineup. While the official details about the new iPhone models will emerge at next month’s showcase, rumours have been around for a long time. According to them, the iPhone 14 Pro models will use better displays, possibly without the notch, and feature improved cameras. Now, a credible source has said the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s ultrawide camera will be much better than the existing one. Also Read - Apple Watch Pro might feature a flat display and a 47mm case: Report

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Twitter that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature an ultrawide camera each with a larger sensor. A larger sensor is good in many ways. For instance, it lets more light in that allows photos to carry more details and remove more noise without necessarily needing post-processing. This is good for photos clicked in low-light situations. Also Read - iPhone 14 may allow you to make calls and send messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with 1.0-micrometre pixels. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, will feature 1.4-micrometre pixels in their ultrawide cameras, Kuo said. But this bump may not be cheap. Kuo said the new components for the ultrawide camera may be up to 70 percent more expensive than the existing ones. These components are likely to come from companies such as Sony, Minebea, VCM, Largan, and LG Innotek. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch

Other cameras to also improve

Some previous reports pointed out that the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use a 48-megapixel sensor for the first time. This sensor would be capable of shooting 8K videos, a first again. The front camera, on the other hand, is likely to come with a larger F1.9 aperture sensor with support for autofocus, allowing for better low-light images. But these upgrades are unlikely for the rest of the iPhone 14 models or the non-Pro iPhones this year. The iPhone 14 and another big-screened model may come with the same cameras as the previous generation.

  Published Date: August 30, 2022 9:42 AM IST
