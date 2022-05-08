comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro price, major specifications revealed months ahead of launch
Apple iPhone 14 Pro may feature 120Hz display and 6 GB RAM

Apple iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED panel. The LTPO display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution along with 460 PPI support.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price, major specifications revealed months ahead of launch

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, months ahead of official announcement, a new report has revealed the iPhone 14 Pro display size, refresh rate, RAM, camera, and other details. Also Read - Apple cuts orders from BOE due to unexpected design changes In iPhone 13

As per tipster @Shawdow_Leak, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch Flexible OLED panel. The LTPO display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution along with 460 PPI support. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Max may come with a 90 Hz OLED display and 6 GB of RAM

The iPhone 14 Pro will get the A16 Bionic processor based on the 4nm TSMC architecture. The processor will also support 6GB RAM, which is another major upgrade. The iPhone 14 Pro will also debut in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch may be delayed due to Covid-19 impact in China

The upcoming iPhone 14 Max will feature a 90 Hz panel, plus 6 GB of RAM, both upgrades from the iPhone 13. According to @Shadow_Leak, the iPhone 14 Max will support Face ID and will rely on the A15 Bionic that TSMC will continue to build on 5 nm nodes. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to adopt the A16 Bionic.

In addition, Apple will pair the A15 Bionic with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max is also said to come with dual 12 MP rear-facing cameras. Unfortunately, details on the device’s front-facing cameras are unknown.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

  Published Date: May 8, 2022 9:59 AM IST

