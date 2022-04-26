Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual and now a new report has claimed that the standard iPhone 14 models will miss out on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera as they will be restricted to the Pro models. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the standard iPhone 14 models "are likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it," while the Pro variants will feature the new A16 Bionic chip. Now, Gurman claimed that the global chip shortage may have contributed to this decision.

Gurman claimed that Apple is still working on bringing satellite connectivity features to the ‌iPhone‌ and the new functionality could be ready this year for the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. Back in 2021 it was rumored that Apple iPhone 13 may come with a low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite communication mode which would users to send messages and make phone calls without any signals present. However, the iPhone was ultimately released without satellite connectivity.

The launch of this feature may be different in different regions due to different regulations in different regions. The feature may not be available in every region of the world.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.