Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may see $100 price increase, likely to launch on September 7

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7. Now, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives iPhone 14 Pro models may see a $100 price increase compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. "While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release," said Ives in a research.

Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. If a $100 price increase proves to be accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively in the U.S.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.