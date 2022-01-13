comscore Apple iPhone 14 series pricing, hole-punch design leaked online
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models might be priced Rs 7,000 more than the iPhone 13 Pro models, pricing leaked

Apple iPhone 14 series models' display will now feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that will house the front-facing camera.

Last year, Apple did not increase the pricing of its iPhone 13 series by much but looks like that will change with the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. As per a tipster LeaksApplePro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro is likely to be priced $100 (approx Rs 7,400) higher than the iPhone 13 Pro. Additionally, iPhone 14 Max might be priced $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro due to increase in the production cost. A new report has also emerged that suggests that the iPhone 14 series models will feature a pill-shaped punch hole camera instead of the regular notch. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max rumored to feature a 48-megapixel camera

According to the tipster, iPhone 14 will be priced at $799 (approx Rs 59,000), iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at $1099 (approx Rs 81,000), iPhone 14 Max will be priced at $899 (approx Rs 66,000) and iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to cost you $1199 (approx Rs 88,500). Notably, Apple is expected to ditch the Mini model this time around, instead will bring back the Max model.

For the unversed, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Pro were launched in India at price of Rs 79,900, Rs 69,900, Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively.

Additionally, another tipster Jeff Grossman has shared a picture of the iPhone 14 Pro mockup on Twitter. This image suggests that the iPhone 14 series model’s display will now feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that will house the front-facing camera.

Prior to this, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted the same design language for the upcoming iPhone models. According to him, the company will ditch its old notch design this time. Some reports have also hinted that the iPhone 14 model’s Face ID will be under the display.

  Published Date: January 13, 2022 9:40 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 13, 2022 9:41 AM IST

Best Sellers