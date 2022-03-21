comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders suggest a dual punch hole design
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders hint at punch hole design, gold colour variant
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders hint at punch hole design, gold colour variant

Mobiles

As per the renders, Apple iPhone 14 Pro will come with a volume rocker, alert slider and a SIM-card tray at the left edge and the power button on the right edge of the handset.

Untitled design (37)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders.

The launch of Apple‘s upcoming iPhone 14 series is still months away but is already in talks online. The latest renders by Pigtou have revealed a few key details about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro model. These renders suggest that the two Pro models of the upcoming iPhone series are likely to come with a punch-hole design and a gold colour variant. Also Read - iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

The renders reveal the front and rear parts of the iPhone 14 Pro. As per these renders, the said handset will feature a dual-punch-hole design on the front and thin bezels surrounding the display. As for the camera, it will look like iPhone 13 camera module, only with multiple lenses. This time, Apple is likely to place its logo at the center of the back panel. Also Read - Apple Watch saves life of Haryana dentist: Here’s what Tim Cook said

You will get a volume rocker, alert slider and a SIM-card tray at the left edge and the power button on the right edge of the handset. The iPhone 14 Pro will also feature a speaker grille, lightning port and a microphone. Also Read - Apple’s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E via Apple Maps

Additionally, it was earlier reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the company’s A16 system-on-chip. The other two iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by a year older A15 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to sport a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max might come with a 6.7-inch display. In terms of camera, iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8GB RAM.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Mobiles
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Laptops

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

How To

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4
Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders suggest a dual punch hole design

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders suggest a dual punch hole design
What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Wearables

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life
Apple s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E

Electric Vehicle

Apple s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E
Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device

News

Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix और Disney+ Hotstar पर स्ट्रीम हुई '83' फिल्म, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

वीवो ला रहा 'नोट' सीरीज का फोन! मिलेगा 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire Max Season 47 की रिलीज डेट और लीक रिवॉर्ड्स का हुआ खुलासा, यहां देखें फ्री मिलने वाले धांसू आइटम्स की लिस्ट

Google Play Store में होंगे बदलाव, बड़ी स्क्रीन डिवाइस पर मिलेगा शानदार अनुभव

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
Mobiles
Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month
iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

News

iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4
Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A16e launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

Laptops

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India
How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

How To

How to delete last 15 minutes Google Search history

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers