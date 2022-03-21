The launch of Apple‘s upcoming iPhone 14 series is still months away but is already in talks online. The latest renders by Pigtou have revealed a few key details about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro model. These renders suggest that the two Pro models of the upcoming iPhone series are likely to come with a punch-hole design and a gold colour variant. Also Read - iPhone users complain about battery drain issue after updating to iOS 15.4

The renders reveal the front and rear parts of the iPhone 14 Pro. As per these renders, the said handset will feature a dual-punch-hole design on the front and thin bezels surrounding the display. As for the camera, it will look like iPhone 13 camera module, only with multiple lenses. This time, Apple is likely to place its logo at the center of the back panel.

You will get a volume rocker, alert slider and a SIM-card tray at the left edge and the power button on the right edge of the handset. The iPhone 14 Pro will also feature a speaker grille, lightning port and a microphone.

Additionally, it was earlier reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the company’s A16 system-on-chip. The other two iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by a year older A15 Bionic chipset.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro is likely to sport a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max might come with a 6.7-inch display. In terms of camera, iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8GB RAM.