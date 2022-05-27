Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in this year. Now, designer Ian Zelbo has provided new High resolution renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in multiple colors like purple, silver, graphite, and gold. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch might get delayed due to China lockdown: Report

The Gold colour of the iPhone 14 Pro already appeared on the internet last recently. The most eye-catching purple colour is apparently going to be the “special colour” coming to the iPhone 14 Pro. Apart from the colour options, the renders also showcase the speculated slim bezels, enabling a little extra display screen. Also Read - iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13, more features incoming

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099. Also Read - Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, iPhone 14 Pro could have a 1Hz refresh rate mode on its OLED display for battery saving and an always-on display. Responding to a question on Twitter, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young said he is expecting the iPhone 14 Pro models to have an even wider range of refresh, gaining the ability to scale down to a 1Hz rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.