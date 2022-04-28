comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with pill-shaped notch, slim bezels: Report

Mobiles

The standard iPhone 14 models will miss out on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera as they will be restricted to the Pro models.

apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro to come with pill-shaped notch, slim bezels reveals CAD render (Image @UniverseIce)

Apple is gearing up to launch iPhone 14 series in September. The upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. Now in the latest development, the CAD schematics have surfaced on the web revealing that the iPhone 14 Pro may arrive with narrow bezels compared to the predecessor. Also Read - Apple’s Self Service Repair officially launched: All you need to know

According to the CAD, the iPhone 14 Pro will also feature a pill-shaped cutout design to make some room for Face ID and selfie camera sensor. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will also have a slightly thicker body and a significantly bigger viewing area.

A recent report also claimed that the standard iPhone 14 models will miss out on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera as they will be restricted to the Pro models.

The new 48-megapixel Wide camera will be exclusive to the iPhone Pro models, while the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will retain a 12-megapixel Wide camera like the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the standard iPhone 14 models “are likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it,” while the Pro variants will feature the new A16 Bionic chip.

Meanwhile, Apple has inked a deal with Chinese display maker BOE for the screens of its regular iPhone 14 variant. As per report, the contract is worth CNY 50 million and it comprises 25% of OLED displays, designated for iPhone 14 smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 11:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2022 11:51 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details

