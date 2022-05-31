Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process
Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Check details

A new report has revealed the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with an A16 Bionic chip under the hood based on a 5nm process. The same technology was used in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, months ahead of official announcement, a new report has revealed the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with an A16 Bionic chip under the hood based on a 5nm process. The same technology was used in the iPhone 13 Pro models. Also Read - Apple A16 chipset to be based on 5nm fabrication

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models will come with the new A16 chip. In addition to the chip difference, Kuo also reveals that the Pro and the non-Pro models will have differences in the RAM type as well. Also Read - 'Social network-like functionality' to arrive on Messages with iOS 16, tvOS and macOS features revealed

“Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max),” Kuo said in a tweet recently. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, ‘i-shaped’ notch: Check details

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest iteration of his Power On newsletter has said that iOS 16 will bring the much-awaited Always-on-Display feature to future iPhone models starting with iPhone 14 series. The feature, as per his report, will be restricted to iPhone Pro models only, which means that when Apple launches the next-generation iPhone models, only the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get this feature.

  Published Date: May 31, 2022 6:06 PM IST

