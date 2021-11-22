comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro might come with this major design change
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro might feature USB-C port instead of lightning: Report
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro might feature USB-C port instead of lightning: Report

Mobiles

the tech giant is trying to avoid legal actions for not including a universal USB-C port. For the unversed, the European Union has announced its plans to make USB Type-C port standard in all smartphones. It might even charge a fine to any company that doesn't comply with this rule.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

Apple is likely to introduce a USB Type-C port for the first time in its iPhone series. The upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro model is likely to feature a Type-C port for charging. This was revealed by LeaksApplePro and iDropNews. Reportedly, Apple has three major reasons to include this new feature in the upcoming model. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 renders suggest no design update

Firstly, the tech giant is trying to avoid legal actions for not including a universal USB-C port. For the unversed, the European Union has announced its plans to make USB Type-C port standard in all smartphones. It might even charge a fine to any company that doesn’t comply with this rule. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro price, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India, iPhone 13 Pro specifications, iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 13 availability, iPhone 13 Pro release date India, 120Hz display, iOS 15, A15 chip, Apple, Apple California Streaming Event 2021 Also Read - Apple, Travis Scott, Live Nation Entertainment sued for $2 billion for Astroworld tragedy

The report further reveals that Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be the only iPhone with a Type-C port to be launched in 2022. The transfer speed can also be one of the reasons why Apple might switch to a Type-C port. Notably, iPhone 13 Pro models support USB 2.0 speeds while the USB Type-C port will support USB 3.0 speed. Apple’s MacBook and tablets now come with a Type-C port so there are chances that the iPhones might also come with one.

As per the report, the third reason why Apple might decide to add a Type-C port in its upcoming model is to protect the environment. If the tech giant switches to the universally accepted standard, it will reduce electronic waste. Notably, it might even result in cost-cutting. It is expected that the non-pro models will also feature the Type C port starting 2023.

Do note that all these are just rumours and none of this is confirmed by the company.

As per a report coming from a popular tipster Jon Prosser, Apple will not bring the iPhone 14 mini in 2022. In the tweet, Prosser notes, “the iPhone 13 mini is THE LAST “mini” iPhone. There will not be a 14 mini next year. So, if you’ve been thinking about trying the mini, the 13 mini is your last chance.”

Back in April this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst, also claimed that Apple plans to drop the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in 2022. Kuo added, despite discontinuing the mini model, there will still be four iPhones launching next year. It appears that there will be two high-end Pro models and two affordable models launching under the iPhone 14 series next year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 6:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 Pro might come with this major design change
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 Pro might come with this major design change
Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Mobiles

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Apps

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25 in China

Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 14 Pro might come with this major design change

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro might come with this major design change
Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Mobiles

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to look just like its predecessor

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to look just like its predecessor
Apple, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation sued for Astroworld concert tragedy

News

Apple, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation sued for Astroworld concert tragedy
Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025

Electric Vehicle

Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने शुरू किया इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल पर काम, 2023 के अंत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

WhatsApp ने डेस्कटॉप यूजर के लिए My Contacts Except फीचर किया रोल आउट, मिलेगी नई प्राइवेसी सेटिंग

Free Fire Redeem Code 22 November: आज के कोड में मिल रहे धांसू रिवॉर्ड, बिना देरी किए ऐसे करें रिडीम

Free Fire Watch to Win: आज मिलेंगे बिना मेहनत के ढेरों स्पेशल रिवॉर्ड, जानें तरीका

Free Fire के Bermuda Map में मैच जीतने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, आसानी से बढ़ेगी रैंक

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features
Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25 in China
News
Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25 in China
Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications
Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply

Mobiles

Apple giving free repair service for this iPhone: How to apply
Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately

Apps

Joker Malware is back! Delete these 15 Android apps from your phone immediately
Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

How To

Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers