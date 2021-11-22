Apple is likely to introduce a USB Type-C port for the first time in its iPhone series. The upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro model is likely to feature a Type-C port for charging. This was revealed by LeaksApplePro and iDropNews. Reportedly, Apple has three major reasons to include this new feature in the upcoming model. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 renders suggest no design update

Firstly, the tech giant is trying to avoid legal actions for not including a universal USB-C port. For the unversed, the European Union has announced its plans to make USB Type-C port standard in all smartphones. It might even charge a fine to any company that doesn’t comply with this rule. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Also Read - Apple, Travis Scott, Live Nation Entertainment sued for $2 billion for Astroworld tragedy

The report further reveals that Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be the only iPhone with a Type-C port to be launched in 2022. The transfer speed can also be one of the reasons why Apple might switch to a Type-C port. Notably, iPhone 13 Pro models support USB 2.0 speeds while the USB Type-C port will support USB 3.0 speed. Apple’s MacBook and tablets now come with a Type-C port so there are chances that the iPhones might also come with one.

As per the report, the third reason why Apple might decide to add a Type-C port in its upcoming model is to protect the environment. If the tech giant switches to the universally accepted standard, it will reduce electronic waste. Notably, it might even result in cost-cutting. It is expected that the non-pro models will also feature the Type C port starting 2023.

Do note that all these are just rumours and none of this is confirmed by the company.

As per a report coming from a popular tipster Jon Prosser, Apple will not bring the iPhone 14 mini in 2022. In the tweet, Prosser notes, “the iPhone 13 mini is THE LAST “mini” iPhone. There will not be a 14 mini next year. So, if you’ve been thinking about trying the mini, the 13 mini is your last chance.”

Back in April this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst, also claimed that Apple plans to drop the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in 2022. Kuo added, despite discontinuing the mini model, there will still be four iPhones launching next year. It appears that there will be two high-end Pro models and two affordable models launching under the iPhone 14 series next year.