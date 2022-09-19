comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro users facing issues with video recording: Report
Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

In terms of hardware, this is one of the biggest camera updates in any iPhone since the launch of the very first smartphone from Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro

Image: Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched recently but a new report now suggests that some new owners are claiming to have issues with the camera. Apple users have claimed that the camera is producing blurry and shaky footage. These issues have been reported in the third party apps that use their own viewfinder for the camera. Also Read - Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

A report by AppleInsider has cited reports from a few new owners of the iPhone 14 Pro. These users seem to be facing issues with third-party apps that use the camera and are encountering issues with the new hardware. Also Read - All iPhone 15 models to reportedly have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Several users discovered that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement. Also Read - After Apple, Samsung might introduce satellite connectivity in the future phones

Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilization (OIS) system.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple’s second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system.

A few users have claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app’s camera features.

In one video demonstrating the issue, the iPhone was slightly moving and generating a grinding noise.

It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. AppleInsider tried, and failed, to reproduce the bug independently, the report said.

The new iPhone 14 Pro comes with several new changes in the camera setup, when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro series. The new series includes a 48MP sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video.

In terms of hardware, this is one of the biggest camera updates in any iPhone since the launch of the very first smartphone from Apple. The higher pixel count can provide better zooming options.

  Published Date: September 19, 2022 10:36 AM IST
