Apple Iphone 14 Pro Video Shows How New Notch Setup Will Work

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will most certainly come with a new design. The most noticeable change will be on the front panel or the display. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a new pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and the FaceID apparatus. There have been multiple renders showing the pill-shaped cut-out paired with a single punch hole which creates a unique design. Now a new video shows how users will be able to disguise the gap between the two punch holes.

In a video, that is apparently of an iPhone 14 Pro, the pill-shaped cutout is merging with the front-facing snapper to form one complete cutout. This is being done with the help of a software toggle which can be turned on or off depending on the user. Aesthetically, this new feature makes sense since Apple can use the empty space to provide privacy notifications to its users.

We can't be sure if the phone in the video is the real iPhone 14 Pro or just one of the many mock iPhones that will hit the market after the launch of the new iPhone 14 line-up. The system UI also looks a little different compared to the iOS we are used to. Readers are suggested to take it with a grain of salt.

What else to expect from the new iPhone 14 line-up

Apple will be launching a total of four iPhones at the ‘Far out’ event on September 7. The line-up will include a iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. This will mark the end of the ‘mini’ series. Another first expected with the new series is the distinction made between the pro and non-pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be powered by the advance A16 Bionic, whereas the iPhone 14 may just come with the same A15 Bionic that also powers the iPhone 13. The Pro versions are also expected to finally get the Always-on display.

We will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches which will come with bigger displays and more feature additions. We could also see the new Apple Airpods Pro 2. It could also launch a new low-cost iPad at the ‘Far Out’ event.