comscore Apple iPhone 14 Pro video shows how new notch setup will work
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple Iphone 14 Pro Video Shows How New Notch Setup Will Work
News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro video shows how new notch setup will work: Watch here

Mobiles

We can’t be sure if the phone in the video is the real iPhone 14 Pro or just one of the many mock iPhones that will hit the market

iphone14procutout1

Apple iPhone 14 Pro pill-plus-hole cutout. (Image: 9to5Mac)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will most certainly come with a new design. The most noticeable change will be on the front panel or the display. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a new pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and the FaceID apparatus. There have been multiple renders showing the pill-shaped cut-out paired with a single punch hole which creates a unique design. Now a new video shows how users will be able to disguise the gap between the two punch holes. Also Read - iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999 or lower

In a video, that is apparently of an iPhone 14 Pro, the pill-shaped cutout is merging with the front-facing snapper to form one complete cutout. This is being done with the help of a software toggle which can be turned on or off depending on the user. Aesthetically, this new feature makes sense since Apple can use the empty space to provide privacy notifications to its users. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be the fastest smartphone for a long period: Report

We can’t be sure if the phone in the video is the real iPhone 14 Pro or just one of the many mock iPhones that will hit the market after the launch of the new iPhone 14 line-up. The system UI also looks a little different compared to the iOS we are used to. Readers are suggested to take it with a grain of salt. Also Read - How to turn on Low Power Mode in macOS Monterey: Step-by-Step Guide

What else to expect from the new iPhone 14 line-up

Apple will be launching a total of four iPhones at the ‘Far out’ event on September 7. The line-up will include a iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. This will mark the end of the ‘mini’ series. Another first expected with the new series is the distinction made between the pro and non-pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be powered by the advance A16 Bionic, whereas the iPhone 14 may just come with the same A15 Bionic that also powers the iPhone 13. The Pro versions are also expected to finally get the Always-on display.

We will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches which will come with bigger displays and more feature additions. We could also see the new Apple Airpods Pro 2. It could also launch a new low-cost iPad at the ‘Far Out’ event.

  • Published Date: September 4, 2022 1:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree in Chinese loan apps scam case
News
ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree in Chinese loan apps scam case
PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC

News

PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC

iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999

Deals

iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Call of Duty to remain available for several more years on Sony PlayStation

Gaming

Call of Duty to remain available for several more years on Sony PlayStation

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro video shows how new notch setup will work: Watch here

ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree in Chinese loan apps scam case

iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC

South Korean govt YouTube channel hacked, streamed Elon Musk video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More
Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

News

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason