Apple iPhone 14 rear camera lenses suffering from quality issues, but no impact on September launch

Mobiles

All iPhone 14 models may get an updated Ultra Wide camera on the rear, while the iPhone Pro models may witness significant improvements to the main wide-angle camera and updates to the telephoto lens.

Apple iPhone 14

iPhone 14 rear camera lenses suffering from quality issues, but will launch in September

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Now, known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a tweet said that Apple is facing quality control issues with iPhone 14 rear camera lens, causing some lenses to crack due to a coating. Also Read - Apple products will get big discounts in China between July 29 to August 1

“One more quality issue. My latest survey indicates one of Genius’s iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack quality issues. Apple had transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan from Genius to avoid affecting iPhone 14 shipments,” the analyst wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Details here

Kuo mentioned that the impact on iPhone 14 shipments can almost be ignored because Taiwan-based Largan can fill the supply gap well. “The lens coating-crack problem should be addressed within 1-2 months based on experience. But if Genius can’t handle the issue, Largan will continue to receive more orders,” he added.

The upcoming iPhone 14 models are likely to see camera upgrades, and the camera bumps are set to get about 5 percent larger, specifically on the Pro models. In addition, all iPhone 14 models may get an updated Ultra Wide camera on the rear, while the iPhone Pro models may witness significant improvements to the main wide-angle camera and updates to the telephoto lens.

Apple iPhone 14 Camera:

In terms of optics, the iPhone 14 Max will come with a dual camera set, both of which will be using a 12MP sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Max, will also have 6GB of superfast LPDDR4X RAM. It will be available with either 128 or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Max will reportedly be powered by A 15 Bionic (5nm TSMC). Also Read – Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Price, features and more

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 7:07 PM IST

