Apple iPhone 14 series and iPhone 14 Pro series pre-order starts today in India: Here's how to pre-order

Cupertino based tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched the new Apple Watch 8, new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds along with the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones. The latest series of smartphones from Apple comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will begin on Friday, September 9 at 5:30 pm. Following pre-orders on September 9, the first ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max orders will arrive to customers on September 16.

Apple iPhone 14 Pre-order date

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be up for pre-ordering from the Apple Store, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales websites starting at 5.30 pm on September 9. Customers who prefer shopping offline can go to any Apple Authorised Reseller and pre-order the iPhone of their choice.

Apple iPhone 14 Shipping dates

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available from September 16 in India across all the aforementioned platforms. The availability dates for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are not the same. While the iPhone 14 will go up for sale starting September 16, the brand-new iPhone 14 Plus will take some time and start shipping from October 7.

Apple iPhone 14 series price

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Pre-order availability for the iPhone 14 series starts September 9 at 5.30 pm, but the iPhone 14 will become available starting September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit the markets on October 7. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. In the US, potential customers can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,099.