Apple recently launched its much-awaited iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. As always, the tech giant never advertises the battery capacity of its iPhone models, however, a report has revealed the details online. The details were revealed by MacRumors which were obtained "from a Chinese regulatory database".

As compared to iPhone 13 series models, all iPhone 14 series models have larger batteries, except for iPhone 14 Pro Max. As revealed in the report, here are the battery capacities of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14 series Capacity (mAh) iPhone 13 series Capacity (mAh battery) iPhone 14 3,279 iPhone 13 mini 2,406 iPhone 14 Plus 4,325 iPhone 13 3,227 iPhone 14 Pro 3,200 iPhone 13 Pro 3,095 iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352

Notably, iPhone 14 Pro Max does not house the biggest battery in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. Instead, iPhone 13 Pro Max has the largest battery capacity i.e. 4,352 mAh battery. As per the company, all four newly launched models offer "all-day battery life". As per the report, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models come with one hour longer battery life than the equivalent iPhone 13 models.

For the unversed, there is no equivalent model to the newly launched iPhone 14 Plus model. As for sales, all the Apple iPhone 14 series models are available for pre-order in India since September 9. The three iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro will go on sale on September 16. However, iPhone 14 Plus will be available for purchase starting October 7 in India.

Apple iPhone 14 series India pricing

Here are the detailed pricing of the newly launched iPhone 14 series: