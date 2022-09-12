comscore Apple iPhone 14 series battery capacities tipped online: How they stack up against iPhone 13 series
Apple iPhone 14 series battery capacity leaked online

Apple recently launched its much-awaited iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. As always, the tech giant never advertises the battery capacity of its iPhone models, however, a report has revealed the details online. The details were revealed by MacRumors which were obtained “from a Chinese regulatory database”. Also Read - iOS 16 is rolling out today but do not expect all features to be available right away

As compared to iPhone 13 series models, all iPhone 14 series models have larger batteries, except for iPhone 14 Pro Max. As revealed in the report, here are the battery capacities of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series: Also Read - After iPhone 14 series, Apple gearing to launch new iPads, Macs soon

iPhone 14 series Capacity (mAh) iPhone 13 series
Capacity (mAh battery)
iPhone 14 3,279 iPhone 13 mini 2,406
iPhone 14 Plus 4,325 iPhone 13 3,227
iPhone 14 Pro 3,200 iPhone 13 Pro 3,095
iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352

Notably, iPhone 14 Pro Max does not house the biggest battery in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. Instead, iPhone 13 Pro Max has the largest battery capacity i.e. 4,352 mAh battery. As per the company, all four newly launched models offer “all-day battery life”. As per the report, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models come with one hour longer battery life than the equivalent iPhone 13 models. Also Read - iOS 16 starts rolling out today: Check out its top features here

For the unversed, there is no equivalent model to the newly launched iPhone 14 Plus model. As for sales, all the Apple iPhone 14 series models are available for pre-order in India since September 9. The three iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro will go on sale on September 16. However, iPhone 14 Plus will be available for purchase starting October 7 in India.

Here are the detailed pricing of the newly launched iPhone 14 series:

Model Price (Rs)
iPhone 14 128GB 79,900
iPhone 14 256GB 89,900
iPhone 14 512GB 1,09,900
iPhone 14 Plus 128GB 89,900
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB 99,900
iPhone 14 Plus 512GB 1,19,900
iPhone 14 Pro 128GB 1,29,900
iPhone 14 Pro 256GB 1,39,900
iPhone 14 Pro 512GB 1,59,900
iPhone 14 Pro 1TB 1,79,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 1,39,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 1,49,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB 1,69,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB 1,89,900
  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 1:14 PM IST
