Apple iPhone 14 series could come with 120Hz displays; Mini variant could be discontinued

Apple is expected to launch its 2021 iPhone lineup later this year. However, the company seems to already be hard on work at next year’s models. According to a new report by The Elec, all devices in the iPhone 2022 lineup will sport a 120Hz refresh rate, manufactured by LG Display. The new 120Hz displays will be based on the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. This will be unlike the iPhone 2021 models, which are rumoured to come with 120Hz refresh rate displays on the Pro models only. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch, more expected at August 11 event

According to the report, LG Display is holding internal talks with manufacturer Avaco to obtain LTPO-manufacturing equipment for its facilities. It states that the final order will go through once the company gets approval from Apple. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone arrives in India: Sub-15,000 price and more exciting features

Apple is said to have already partnered with Samsung to use its 120Hz refresh rate LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro models this year. The non-Pro variants would use the regular LTPS TFT OLED displays from LG, which come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 affordable phone set to launch in India today

In an earlier report by The Elec, Samsung Display was planning to manufacture 80 million panels for the new iPhone 13 lineup, whereas, LG Display is only looking to manufacture 30 million units. Samsung and LG are the only display manufacturers for the current-gen iPhone 12 lineup.

One of the reasons behind Apple’s switch to 120Hz displays across its iPhone 14 lineup is reportedly the absence of a mini-version. Various reports hint that Apple is looking to discontinue the mini iPhone series with the iPhone 13 mini this year. This will help the company have only two size offerings and have much larger batteries, which is quite essential to offer higher refresh rates.

Apart from the high refresh rate displays, the iPhone 14 series will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a new 6.7-inch model. Some reports also suggest that there will also be a hole-punch display prevalent on the iPhone 14 Pro.