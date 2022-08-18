Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month

Apple iPhone 14 launch date is September 7, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his new report, Gurman said Apple will likely continue its tradition of holding iPhone events towards the beginning of September. The new iPhone models, he said, will start being available from September 16. This date is apparently meant for the US market, but considering Apple has been able to align the Indian release date with that in the US, customers here might be able to buy the next iPhone from September 16. Also Read - iPhone hack: How to record video while playing music on iPhone

Gurman said the launch event for Apple's next iPhone products will likely be online-only, like previous instances during the pandemic. Many parts of the world are still under severe lockdowns, while some places have a high positivity rate for new Covid variants. Apple will go for the digital-only event despite hosting some developers in person at WWDC earlier. While the event will likely take place on September 7, a Wednesday, Apple has told its store workers to prepare for a launch on September 16.

What to expect from the iPhone 14 series?

This time again, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models. However, there may be a bit of a change. Instead of the "mini", there will be a new "Max." The iPhone 14 lineup may look like this: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumours have teetered between iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Plus as to what the new big-screened non-Pro iPhone 14 will be called. Differences between the two pairs, however, will be the same as before. The Pro models will have all the bells and whistles Apple would have to offer.

According to several rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the notch in favour of a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout, get support for an always-on display, and use the company’s latest mobile processors. The last addition has been a part of the controversy. Analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo have previously said that Apple will rebrand the A15 Bionic to A16 Bionic with minor performance upgrades. TSMC, one of Apple’s suppliers, also forecasted a different timeline for the production of new 3nm chips than what Apple would have needed to ship the next iPhones in time for launch.

Other announcements

Besides the iPhones, Apple will also make announcements related to other products. There could be a new flagship Apple Watch series, possibly called the Watch Series 8, and a new affordable Apple Watch SE, which is on the lower side of the price band. A new pair of AirPods Pro with support for lossless audio may debut alongside a new entry-level iPad without a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apple may also reveal a new HomePod model.