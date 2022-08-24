Apple iPhone 14 series launch to officially take place on September 7: Here’s what to expect

Apple has announced that it will hold a press event on September 7 where it’s expected to announce new iPhone 14 series. The iPhone maker will stream the event live from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). At the event, Apple is rumored to introduce four models: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14; a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 (possibly with the “Plus” or “Max” tag); a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro; and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apart from my iPhones, the company may also unveil three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Also Read - How to see your Wi-Fi password on Android, iOS 16

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read - iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 receives a fresh price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

Apple AirPods Pro 2 features

For the first time, AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment. The AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple is expected to launch three smartwatch models this year. These are likely to include Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch Series SE model and a rugged model. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter Power On, the rugged model that will be the company’s extreme sports option will be branded Pro. Gurman hints that the said Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is likely to feature a larger and “shatter-resistant” display. In terms of other features, it will come with “enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life”. As for the design, this Apple Watch is expected to come with a bulkier, rugged case. This case, according to Gurman, will be made from “a premium, non-aluminum metal material. ”

He thinks the Pro features of this upcoming Apple Watch will be a larger and more shatter-resistant display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life, and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, nonaluminum metal material. This rumoured smartwatch is expected to be powered by the S8 chipset which is the same as the Watch Series 7 and Series 6 models.