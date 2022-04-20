comscore Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus
News

Apple iPhone 14 series may feature upgraded front camera with 8K video recording capability

Mobiles

The Apple iPhone 14 series is also likely to include autofocus support for the front camera, which will enhance the focus during FaceTime calls.

iPhone 14 Front Camera

Image Credit: techviral

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max around September as usual and now a well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with an upgraded front camera with autofocus, a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture. In comparison, all the models in the current-generation Apple iPhone 13 series come with a front-facing camera sensor having an f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. Also Read - Apple maintains second spot in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1, Samsung leads

The smartphones will be able to capture more light with a wider aperture. The camera upgrades will result in an improved depth-of-field effect for the Portrait Mode photos and videos. Meanwhile, the autofocus support for the front camera will enhance the focus during FaceTime calls. Also Read - Apple releases new emoticons including a pregnant man emoji: Here's what netizens have to say

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also expected to come with an upgraded rear camera configuration and possibly feature a 48-megapixel wide lens as the primary sensor with support for 8K video recording.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

The upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design

The camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 12:20 PM IST

