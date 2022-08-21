comscore Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 14 mini
News

Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 14 mini as iPhone 13 mini successor

Mobiles

According to the report, Apple may launch the vanilla iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an iPhone 14 mini next month.

Apple-iPhone-14-Serie

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may see $100 price increase, likely to launch on September 7.

Apple will likely hold an event in early September to introduce the next generations of its iPhone, iPad, Watch, and other products. Per leaks so far, there will be four iPhone models again, but the consensus is that Apple would ditch the mini for a new big-screened iPhone in the non-Pro series. A new leak, however, has said otherwise. Apple may launch an iPhone 14 mini after all. Also Read - Shazam celebrates 20th anniversary with over 70 billion song recognitions

A 91Mobiles report has suggested that one of Apple’s top-class channel partners in the Asia-Pacific has started preparing promotional marketing material for the upcoming iPhones and iPads. It will begin stocking the upcoming products next month, which, according to the report, include the vanilla iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an iPhone 14 mini. Blass said there may be no iPhone 14 Max as reported earlier but an iPhone 14 mini. Also Read - Apple hasn’t patch bug that leaked user data while using VPN: Report

Mini or Max?

If true, it would be interesting to see a third-generation “mini” iPhone, especially looking at the lacklustre sales of previous models. Apple launched the first compact device as the iPhone 12 mini and launched the iPhone 13 mini as its successor a year later. According to multiple reports, customers did not like the model much, forcing Apple to cut down on the production of the iPhone 13 mini in December last year. Also Read - Apple adds 'Top Subscriber Shows', 'Top Subscriber Channels' charts for podcasts

Based on that argument and several renders, industry insiders and tipsters said Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will include a new iPhone 14 Max. It will have the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but not as many features. It will essentially be an iPhone 14 with a bigger screen.

Besides the iPhone, Apple may launch an iPad 10.2 10th Generation, an iPad Pro 12.9 6th Generation, and an iPad Pro 11 4th Generation.

iPhone 14 launch date

The date is no more a secret. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple iPhone 14 event may take place on September 7, which is not too far now. So Apple partners readying the mockups and advertisements for the iPhone 14 makes sense. The report said since Apple does not distribute any promotional marketing material to its partners before the launch of its products, it’s the partners that prepare their material. Many of Apple’s partners are its wholesale customers, so they would likely have basic information about models beforehand.

iPhone 14 price

Several reports have said Apple may not increase the price of the iPhone 14 despite the economic slowdown and rising costs of components. That it will do to tackle the slump in demand for the iPhone. That means the iPhone 14 may start at $799. However, the iPhone 14 Pro series models may see a $100 price increase.

 

  • Published Date: August 21, 2022 4:39 PM IST



