comscore Apple might introduce autofocus feature for selfies in the iPhone 14 series: Kuo
News

Apple iPhone 14 series might come with the biggest selfie camera update with autofocus

Mobiles

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for the first time ever, Apple might move away from the FF solution and adapt the autofocus feature in the front facing camera.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series globally in September this year. This series is likely to launch four handsets, just like its predecessor series. Ahead of the launch, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the upcoming iPhones will come with the biggest front camera upgrade since iPhone 11. Also Read - How to record the screen on your Mac computer: A step-by-step guide

Apple iPhone 14 series might come with autofocus

According to Kuo, Apple is likely to ditch the FF solution for its front-facing camera for the first time in its history. The iPhone 14 series is expected to come with an autofocus feature. It might come with a “6P lens and bright f/1.9 aperture”. The autofocus feature will help people who use their front camera for clicking pictures and making video calls quite extensively. Also Read - New iPad Pro with M2 chip and improved cameras may launch this year

As per the blogpost by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has even set its suppliers for the new iPhone 14 front-facing camera. The major producer of the sensor could be Sony, however, it is not yet confirmed if it will be different from the current 12MP module by a different Japanese maker. Also Read - Apple App Store rules to change again to meet Dutch govt regulations

Overall, even if Apple decides not to go ahead with Sony, then too, the autofocus feature will be the biggest selfie camera upgrade by Apple in years. As for the other suppliers, the main supplier of the lens is expected to be Genius and the CCM (CMOS camera module) is likely to be manufactured by LG Innotek and Cowell.

The same thing was also hinted in the earlier reports as well. Additionally, Japan’s Sharp is likely to continue to make iPhone selfie cameras. Only, the unknown Chinese maker is out of the game. Also, since Apple is turning to a Korean maker, the price of making a selfie camera has raised three times. Earlier, when Chinese makers were on board, the selfie camera production would just take one-third the price of the rear camera.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 10:03 AM IST

