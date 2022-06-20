Apple iPhone 14 series to feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series globally in September this year. This series is likely to launch four handsets, just like its predecessor series and now a new report has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant will still be ordering OLED displays for its iPhone 14 series from BOE, Samsung and LG Display, the 3 same companies who supplied the iPhone 13 series OLEDs last year. Also Read - Apple MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED displays in works, will launch in 2024

According to the research agency Omdia (via ITHome), Samsung will be the largest supplier of OLEDs for Apple this year. It will supply screens for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features: Check details

Meanwhile, LG will be supplying OLEDs for the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while BOE will be only supplying the OLEDs for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 for Apple in 2022. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Price, features and more

iPhone 14 price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple’s iPhone.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.