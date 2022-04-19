comscore Apple iPhone 14 display sizes, major design changes revealed
Apple iPhone 14 specifications leaked ahead of launch: All you need to know

The “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are expected to sport the same triangular three-camera layout that was introduced with iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 display sizes, major design changes revealed (image: Weibo)

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming iPhone 14 series in September. Now, a new report has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is offering larger iPhone sizes for its flagship devices: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple working on a HomePod with a FaceTime camera, running tvOS: Report

Apart from the size of the upcoming iPhone 14 models, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware. Also Read - Apple to discontinue iPhone 11, reduce iPhone 12 price in 2022

This time Apple is also expected to eliminate the 5.4-inch iPhone as it turned out to be unpopular with customers. Instead, Apple will standardise the entire ‘iPhone 14’ lineup on only two sizes: two standard 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch “Max” models. Also Read - Apple iPhone, MacBook shipments might get delayed as key areas go into lockdown due to COVID surge

The “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” are also expected to sport the same triangular three-camera layout that was introduced with iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price:

The iPhone 14 will be priced at $799, which is similar to the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 Max will be priced at around $899, which will replace the cheaper iPhone 13 Mini launched at a price of $699. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 11:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 19, 2022 12:52 PM IST

