News

Apple iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Mobiles

the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of newer and faster RAM. The models are said to get a LPDDR5 RAM, whereas, the current series features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 to get a performance bump, despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13. Now, a reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro has claimed that the standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite the same A15 Bionic chip. The leaker also added that these phones could pack a new cellular modem and have a new internal design. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6GB of newer and faster RAM. The models are said to get a LPDDR5 RAM, whereas, the current series features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max on the other hand, are said to feature 6GB of the older LPDDR4X RAM. Also Read - iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip. Even, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also agreed that standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models are “likely to stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it.”

Apple iPhone series price

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 (up from $999) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199. The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14 series features

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 12:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 2, 2022 12:24 PM IST

