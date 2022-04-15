Apple iPhone 14 may support satellite network connections

Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14 series in September and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming models will feature satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without cellular coverage. Also Read - Apple ‘Shot on iPhone challenge’: Top photos captured using iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max

Apart from upcoming upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is bringing these features to help offer users connectivity options in cases of emergencies. Also Read - Apple and Meta to launch AR glasses by 2024: Expected price, specifications and more

This plan will have Apple include two parts. The first, called “Emergency Message via Contacts,” would let users send short text messages to emergency services and contacts over a satellite network when there is no available cellular signal. The new protocol would appear with gray bubbles inside of the Messages app. Also Read - Apple ‘Shot on iPhone’ photography challenge: Kolhapur-based engineer wins award for this picture

As per Bloomberg, the launch of this feature may be different in different regions due to different regulations in different regions. The feature may not be available in every region of the world.

Earlier, Apple was planning to introduce the same feature with last year’s iPhone 13 but the the iPhone maker decided to postpone it.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications:

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analyst believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.