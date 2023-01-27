Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple files a new patent for crack-resistant foldable display tech

So far, the tech giant has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a few devices, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, while all iPhone 14 models continue to be limited to standard Wi-Fi 6. Also Read - Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) launched in India at Rs 32,900

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections to supported devices. As per the report, “Wi-Fi 6E is the first Wi-Fi standard that allows for 6GHz connectivity, as the prior Wi-Fi 6 standard remains limited to 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.” Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max launched in India

With Wi-Fi 6E, users will get a reliable connection with fewer drops and less buffering.

Wi-Fi 6E support was previously rumoured for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, but now that Apple has begun rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, the iPhone 15 is more likely to support the standard, said the report.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame, and increased RAM.

According to Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, iPhone 15 is expected to come with a USB-C charging port, a faster 3nm A17 chip (for Pro models), periscope lens technology for high-end Pro model, solid state volume and power buttons. The highlights of the series will also get an upgrade for titanium along with an enhanced dynamic island.

–With inputs from IANS