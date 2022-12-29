comscore Apple iPhone 15 Plus is likely to price lower than the iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus might be priced lower than the iPhone 14 Plus: Report

Supply chain and industry insiders Apple is considering decreasing the price of the lineup's Plus model.

Apple will launch its iPhone 15 series globally in 2023. Ahead of the launch, several rumours are doing rounds on the internet regarding the specifications, features and pricing of the upcoming models. The most recent iPhone 15 series rumour hints that the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be priced lower than the iPhone 14 Plus, reported MacRumours. Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone dubbed 'iPhone Fold' to make its entry in 2025: Check details here

The tech giant is worried about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is thinking of ways to re-strategise its iPhone lineup for next year. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 45,490 on Amazon after Rs 22,000 discount: Check offers here

According to the report, the tipster with handle, yeux1122, Apple is rethinking how it handles the upcoming Pro and non-Pro models. Supply chain and industry insiders Apple is considering decreasing the price of the lineup’s Plus model. Also Read - New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

For the unversed, Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,900. Hence, the upcoming model will be priced lower than that

Apple iPhone 15 Plus expected specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Plus is likely to come with a pill-shaped Dynamic Island feature and a high-refresh ProMotion display. The report reveals that Apple gets its LTPO panels from Samsung and LG, while the 60Hz displays come from BOE. Apple is expected to offer 60Hz panels for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus might come with better cameras, however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12MP main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 5:33 PM IST
