Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro series in September, bringing four new models to its lineup. This time, however, Apple kind of widened the gap between the Pro and the non-Pro models on the basis of not just looks but specifications. Next year, this gap may get even wider as a new report has suggested that the top-model iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with an 8GB of RAM and corroborated that there will be a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Also Read - Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus: Here's why

According to the Taiwanese research firm, TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a higher RAM capacity of 8GB, as opposed to the 6GB RAM on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. The non-Pro models in next year’s iPhone lineup will continue to have 6GB of RAM, giving a boost to the distinction between the Pro and the non-Pro models. It also said the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro maybe use a better chipset — possibly the A17 Bionic, while the regular models may go with the A16 Bionic launched earlier this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus witnesses 'lower than expected' sales: Report

TrendForce also said that the Pro models in next year’s iPhone 15 line may come with an upgraded main camera lens with an 8P design for better performance. The report did not discuss, however, the camera specifications, or their number for that matter. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically, may come with a telephoto lens with periscope functionality that would allow users to use 10X optical zoom or higher. This is better than the current limitation of 3X zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro. Also Read - Here are all iPhone models that will support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G

The report also said the iPhone 15 models — all of them — would come with a Qualcomm modem for 5G connectivity. That is because Apple is not satisfied with the performance of its in-house mmWave modem. TrendForce said Apple is expected to launch its own 5G modem some time in 2024.