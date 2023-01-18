Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may use folding zoom camera system

Apple’s upcoming smartphone, iPhone 15 Pro Max, will reportedly feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 India price, design, and specs leaked ahead of launch

Earlier, the tech giant was expected to include a folding zoom camera system in the iPhone 14 range, reports South Korean publication The Elec. Citing unspecified industry sources, the report said that major supplier of mobile camera modules LG Innotek and camera module parts maker Jahwa Electronics will both provide this system for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A folding zoom camera system is likely to not make a visible difference to the exterior of the iPhone, and will not necessarily reduce the camera bump. Instead, it might use a mirror or prism that is expected to work like a periscope, which will allow the system to use the length and width of the iPhone's whole body. This camera mechanism will likely result in better zoom capabilities, possibly the ones that are similar to those of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that supports 100X zoom.

Per the report, Jahwa Electronics has created a ball guide actuator in partnership with Samsung that moves the lens barrel as the ball rolls. This leads to an increase in the driving speed and accuracy. Meanwhile, LG is also rumoured to be developing a similar camera setup using Samsung components.

The rumoured system is expected to debut in the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2024 and is likely to come to both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

— Written with inputs from IANS