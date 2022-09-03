comscore Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be the fastest phone for a long period: Report
News

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be the fastest smartphone for a long period: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be much faster than the 14 Pro as Apple will jump from 5nm architecture, straight to 3nm architecture

iPhone 14 series camera

The dawn of the new iPhone 14 line-up is upon us and we are getting more information as we move close to the launch date of September 7. The iPhone 14 line-up will no doubt be the most powerful among the previous iPhones, but it won’t be the fastest there is. A new report has now surfaced suggesting that the real chipset update will come with the iPhone 15 Pro line-up that will be launched in 2023. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get a new 3nm chipset which will make it the fastest chipset in the market. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 30W fast charging tipped once again

A new report sourced from Digitimes Asia (via PhoneArena) has claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will be the first iPhone to get a 3nm process chipset. This will make their Pro-devices the fastest chipset in the world unit both Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek launch their own options in the year 2024. This new 3nm chipset will most likely be the A17 Bionic chipset. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 14 mini as iPhone 13 mini successor

The iPhone 14 Pro line-up is expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which will continue to use the 5nm architecture. This will make it the third generation of iPhone chipsets with 5nm processor. Also Read - After iPhone 14, Apple to launch redesigned entry-level iPad: Report

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Chipset

Every year, Apple chooses the same chipset to power both the non-Pro and Pro versions. However, this time Apple is extending the gap between the Pro and the non-Pro by introducing the same A15 Bionic chipset on the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be powered the A16 Bionic.

While they both will be built on the same architecture, the Pro models will definitely gets a boost in performance.

But does that mean iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max will be as powerful as iPhone 13 lineup?

The iPhone 14 chipsets are expected to get some further enhancements to lure buyers. The iPhone 14 will get up to 6GB of RAM which was reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro line-up. However, Apple is expected to opt for the slower LPDDR4X RAM instead of the LPDDR5 RAM on the iPhone 13 Pro line-up.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro

The biggest difference in terms of performance will come from the chipset. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be much faster than the 14 Pro as Apple will jump from 5nm architecture, straight to 3nm architecture, this might give buyers a massive boost in performance.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2022 10:28 AM IST
