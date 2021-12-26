comscore Apple could ditch SIM card slot in iPhone 15 Pro to opt for eSIM design
News

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot

Mobiles

This could a larger part of Apple's strategy to introduce portless iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 2

Image: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series consisting of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, in September this year. The company is tipped to launch the iPhone 14 series around the same time next year. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which is months away right now, reports have already started detailing the features that the 2023 iPhones are expected to get. Now, a new report talks about the SIM card slot of the iPhone 15 series. Also Read - How to transfer all your passwords from Apple to Android

As per a report by a Portuguese blog site called Blog do iPhone (via GSM Arena), Apple is planning to remove the physical SIM card slot from the Pro models in its 2023 iPhones. Instead, the company is planning to use eSIM technology for providing connectivity. If this is true, the 2023 iPhone Pro models, presumably called the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will come sans the SIM card slot. Also Read - iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

The report says that the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with dual eSIM support, which would enable users to use two phone numbers simultaneously. At the moment, Apple’s iPhones feature an eSIM along with a slot for a physical SIM card. Notably, while the iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to get dual eSIM support, it remains unclear if the non-Pro Models will also get a similar functionality or if they will continue using the physical SIM card slot. Also Read - Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

What this could mean for future iPhones?

Tipsters for long have tipped Apple to be working on a portless iPhone. While reports in the past have suggested a varying timeline for the introduction of a portless iPhone, a rumour has never died down. If Apple is indeed planning to remove the physical SIM card slot from its 2023 iPhone models, it could be a part of its longer strategy to introduce portless iPhones.

The report comes at a time when the European Commission is planning to ask smartphone manufacturers and other electronic device makers to opt for a common USB Type-C port on their devices. Apple has traditionally shied away from introducing USB Type-C port in its iPhones even as it has included the port on several iPad and Mac models.

Furthermore, Apple first introduced Qi wireless charging technology in its iPhones back in 2017 with the launch of the iPhone 8 series and the iPhone X. Then in 2020, the company introduced a host of MagSafe-branded wireless charging devices. All of these combined could mean that Apple is inching closer to introducing portless iPhones one upgrade or device at a time. But of course, nothing can be said with certainty until Apple comments on the matter.

  Published Date: December 26, 2021 11:37 AM IST

