Apple Iphone 15 Ultra Coming Next Year All We Know About Iphone 15 Series So Far

Apple just launched the new iPhone 14 series and now, we are amidst a flurry of rumours and reports about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. A new report suggests that the iPhone 15 series will ditch the Pro Max monicker and instead opt for the label ‘Ultra’. This will be the first Ultra iPhone which is followed by the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra. Other than the change in name, the report suggests that Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may come with the capability to shoot 8K video as well as enhanced battery life. Also Read - Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to stay put in the line-up. However, the Ultra might get some hardware additions compared to the Pro variant. The 8K video shooting capability could be introduced to both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, according to a report by Gsmarena. Also Read - Buying a new iPhone? Go for iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14 for maximum savings

In an earlier report, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also corroborated the existence of a new Ultra model. Kuo also gave us details about the feature additions in the Ultra iPhone. The Ultra line-up is expected to get a periscope lens. This lens will be able to provide 5-6x optical zoom. Additionally, the Ultra will come with a bigger battery that can churn out an additional battery life of 3 to 4 hours. Apple might finally give the device a price bump thanks to all these upgrades. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

The rest of the iPhone 15 line-up is also expected to witness some major changes. Some reports suggest that Apple might opt for a dynamic island setup on even the non-Pro and non-Ultra variants. Additionally, Apple might finally drop the lightning port and opt for a USB Type-C charging option. This will help the company bump up the charging speed on their smartphones.

In terms of processing power, the Pro and Ultra will move to the A17 Bionic chipset while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the A16 Bionic that features in the iPhone 14 Pro line-up.

Apple has begun a new trend of using an older chip for the non-Pro variants of the iPhone in order to provide additional benefits to Pro users. The iPhone 14 uses the same chipset as the iPhone 13, but with some additional GPU cores.