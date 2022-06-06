comscore Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C
News

Future Apple iPhones may officially upgrade to the USB Type-C: Here's why

Mobiles

EU countries and EU parliamentarians will meet on Tuesday (June 7) to discuss and reach a proposal to finalize the legislation that unifies the USB Type-C interface.

iPhone 14 Pro Price

Apple iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface: Here's why

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year with the regular Lightning interface. However, next year’s iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface. Also Read - WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS and more

According to reports, EU countries and EU parliamentarians will meet on Tuesday (June 7) to discuss and reach a proposal to finalize the legislation that unifies the USB Type-C interface. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Earlier, popular analyst at TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, says that the iPhone 15 will have USB-C. “My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - iOS 16, AR/VR headset, Mac Mini and more: What to expect at WWDC 2022

Currently, iPhone still uses the Lightning port, a large number of products such as MacBook and iPad have switched to USB-C, and support Thunderbolt 3 or 4.

As per display industry consultant Ross Young, who has a respectable track record with display-related information, both standard and Pro models of the iPhone 15 will feature the pill-and-hole layout, which refers to a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID sensors and a hole for the front camera.

In addition, iPhone 15 series may feature a periscope lens, which could reduce the size of the camera assembly.

This year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may sport a pili-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera. Both devices are rumored to house a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will also have a slightly thicker body and a significantly bigger viewing area. A recent report also claimed that the standard iPhone 14 models will miss out on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera as they will be restricted to the Pro models.

A recent report also claimed that high-end iPhones in 2024, likely iPhone 16 Pro models, will feature an under-display camera along with under-display Face ID. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the first ‘real full-screen iPhone‘ will be the prospective iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 2:34 PM IST

