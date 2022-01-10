iPhone SE (2022) likely to debut in March event

Apple’s third-gen iPhone SE has been in the news for quite sometime now. In the past, reports have talked about the design and specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE smartphone. Now, a new report talks about the potential launch date of the device. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his ‘Power On’ newsletter has said that Apple’s first event of the year could take place in either March or April virtually. Also Read - Here’s how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021

At the event, Apple is expected to launch a ‘new iPhone SE at least’. Gurman said that the company is planning to replace the 2020 iPhone SE with a new device with 5G connectivity. He says that the new iPhone SE model is expected to feature the same look as the iPhone 8, which means the company isn’t planning to make any major changes to the design of its upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Separate reports have suggested that in addition to introducing the iPhone SE (2022), Apple is also expected to launch a new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display. The upcoming iMac is tipped to get the company’s ProMotion display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the company is also expected to release a new high-end Mac Mini that is powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were launched last year. Also Read - Sundar Pichai to Tim Cook: Here’s how much top tech CEOs earn in a month

Besides the March-April event, Gurman also said that the company is also planning to host its second major event of the year, the Worldwide Developers Conference, which takes place in June every year, virtually. At the event, the company is planning to announce major upgrades in the iOS 16 codenamed Sydney, watchOS 9 codenamed Kincaid, macOS 13 codenamed Rome and tvOS 16 codenamed Paris.

iPhone SE 2022 expected specs

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 is tipped to get a 4.7-inch LCD display with an iPhone 8-like design. It is tipped to get a single front camera and single rear camera with the TouchID button embedded in the home screen button. It is expected to be powered by the company’s A15 chipset that is coupled with up to 128GB of storage space. There is no word on the camera specifications or the pricing yet.