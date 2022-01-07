comscore Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report
News

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Mobiles

In his tweet, Dylan mentions that the updated design iPhone SE has been pushed to 2024, and the company will instead reuse the design of the iPhone SE (2020).

iphone-se-2020-1-1

(Representational Image)

Apple has released two iPhone SE variants to date and is apparently getting ready to launch the third one this year. Various rumours had stated that the next iPhone SE will feature a modern design. However, in an update leaker, Dylan has revealed that the iPhone SE (2022) will feature a similar design to the iPhone SE (2020). Also Read - What is Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, and Parag Agarwal annual salary?

To recall, iPhone SE (2020) was itself a reused design of the iPhone 8, which was launched back in 2017. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini are available with a massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart

In his tweet Dylan mentions that the updated design iPhone SE has been pushed to 2024, and the company will instead reuse the design of the iPhone SE (2020), to provide its users with a spec bump and with support for 5G networks.

According to the leaker, in 2024 Apple will be releasing a redesigned iPhone SE, which will be reminiscent of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. However, the device will feature a smaller display. Instead of Face ID it will come with Touch ID support via an embedded fingerprint sensor in the power button.

The iPhone SE caters to people wanting a small phone with updated hardware. However, the only part missing was that the devices came with an older design. This was rectified with the Mini series, which came with the latest specs, design and more. However, the company seems to be shutting down the Mini series only after two variants, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini, due to low sales. If this is true, then this will leave the iPhone SE series as the only one to feature a compact design.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 7:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 7, 2022 8:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Is this the future of cars? Changing colours at the click of a button: View pics
Photo Gallery
Is this the future of cars? Changing colours at the click of a button: View pics
Is this the future of cars? Changing colours with a click of a button: View pics

Photo Gallery

Is this the future of cars? Changing colours with a click of a button: View pics

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

Features

Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

CES 2022: Top smart home gadgets that we witnessed this year

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: Top smart home gadgets that we witnessed this year

Smart home gadgets showcased at CES 2022: Smart Faucet, wireless video doorbell and more

Photo Gallery

Smart home gadgets showcased at CES 2022: Smart Faucet, wireless video doorbell and more

CES 2022 draws smaller crowds amid Covid scare

Photo Gallery

CES 2022 draws smaller crowds amid Covid scare

CES 2022: Covid-19 scare turns the trade fair into a silent affair

Photo Gallery

CES 2022: Covid-19 scare turns the trade fair into a silent affair

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report

How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

What are cookies and why every internet user should know about it

Explained: Want to make your PC superfast? You must know about DDR5 and how it is better than DDR4

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts
Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 India price leaked ahead of January 10 launch: Check expected specs, features, more
iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini are available with a massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart

Deals

iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini are available with a massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart
OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Mobiles

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS A.16 update for OnePlus Nord 2 5G

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire के 5 सस्ते कैरेक्टर, गेम को बना देंगे और भी मजेदार

Google Meet पर रिकॉर्ड करनी है वीडियो कॉल तो अपनाएं यह तरीका, आसानी से कर पाएंगे रिकॉर्डिंग

CES 2022 में लॉन्च हुए कुछ ऐसे इनोवेटिव प्रॉडक्ट, जिसके बारे में सोचना भी था काफी मुश्किल

पबजी न्यू स्टेट में आने वाला है धांसू हाइपर कार, Krafton ने किया टीज

Garena Free Fire के 5 जबरदस्त गन कॉम्बिनेशन, रैंक मोड में जीत दिलाने में करते हैं मदद

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report
Mobiles
Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report
Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report

Gaming

Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report
How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to find aadhar card number online if you have lost it: Follow these simple steps
Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more

Telecom

Best work from home broadband plans from Reliance, Airtel, others: Check price, speed, validity, more
Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

News

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers