Apple iPhone SE (2022) to get the same old 2017 design, but with 5G: Report

Apple has released two iPhone SE variants to date and is apparently getting ready to launch the third one this year. Various rumours had stated that the next iPhone SE will feature a modern design. However, in an update leaker, Dylan has revealed that the iPhone SE (2022) will feature a similar design to the iPhone SE (2020).

To recall, iPhone SE (2020) was itself a reused design of the iPhone 8, which was launched back in 2017.

*Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

In his tweet Dylan mentions that the updated design iPhone SE has been pushed to 2024, and the company will instead reuse the design of the iPhone SE (2020), to provide its users with a spec bump and with support for 5G networks.

According to the leaker, in 2024 Apple will be releasing a redesigned iPhone SE, which will be reminiscent of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. However, the device will feature a smaller display. Instead of Face ID it will come with Touch ID support via an embedded fingerprint sensor in the power button.

The iPhone SE caters to people wanting a small phone with updated hardware. However, the only part missing was that the devices came with an older design. This was rectified with the Mini series, which came with the latest specs, design and more. However, the company seems to be shutting down the Mini series only after two variants, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini, due to low sales. If this is true, then this will leave the iPhone SE series as the only one to feature a compact design.