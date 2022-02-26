comscore Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March
News

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G might be priced at $300: Report

Mobiles

For the unversed, Apple iPhone SE (2020) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 3 next month. Ahead of the official launch, several specifications and ever pricing have surfaced online. In a recent report by Investor’s Business Daily, market analyst John Donovan has revealed Apple might launch the 2022 iPhone SE starting from $300 (approx Rs 22,500). For the unversed, Apple iPhone SE (2020) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500. Notably, it is expected that iPhone SE 3 5G might come with a better processor, 5G support and better battery life. Also Read - Ukraine tech minister appeals to Tim Cook to block App Store access in Russia

For the unversed, an earlier report by Ghizchina suggested that the upcoming iPhone SE handset has already entered mass production in India. Foxconn’s iDPBG business group in Zhengzhou, an iPhone foundry, has been hiring workers since early February, with a referral bonus of up to CNY 8,000 (approx Rs 95,000). The company might launch it on March 8. Also Read - Apple could soon fix FaceID issues without replacing the entire iPhone

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G expected specifications, features

–The iPhone SE 3 is expected to sport an iPhone SE-like design with curved corners and Touch-ID support. There’s no clarity if the tech giant will bring Face ID support with this model. The predecessor doesn’t include face unlock support. Also Read - Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

–The iPhone SE 3 is said to be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the latest iPhone 13 series. On the software front, the upcoming iPhone model is expected to run on the iOS 15 operating system out-of-the-box.

–On the camera front, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to include a single camera sensor on the rear and the front panel. The resolution is yet to be known.

–It is further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will not include TouchID like its predecessor. The renders also show the device in white colour option, with the power button and SIM tray on the right side and volume rockers on the left. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille are placed at the bottom.

  • Published Date: February 26, 2022 12:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 26, 2022 1:03 PM IST

