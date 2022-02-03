comscore iPhone SE 3: Here’s everything we know about Apple’s budget iPhone
Apple iPhone SE 3: Check out the expected specs, features, launch, expected India price

Apple is tipped to launch the iPhone SE 3 at its Spring event, which is expected to be held sometime in March-April this year.

Apple iPhone SE 3 is coming. Apple is expected to host a special event sometime in March or April wherein the company is likely to launch new iPad Air models and a new Mac with its M1 chip. In addition to these devices, Apple is also tipped to launch the much-awaited iPhone SE 3 at its spring event. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE Plus, as some reports have suggested, would succeed the iPhone SE 2020. Also Read - iPhone 13 available for around Rs 50,000 for some users: Check the limited period deal

A new report by 91Mobiles says that Apple has imported three new iPhone models – A2595, A2783 and A2784 – in India for testing. If this is true, it is possible that Apple would launch the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE+ or whatever else it is being called these days, in three storage variants. As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone SE 2020 successor could be priced around $300 (Rs 22,500 approximately). However, separate reports have hinted towards the upcoming iPhone launching at a slightly higher price tag of Rs 40,000, which is closer to the price at which the iPhone SE 2020 was launched. Also Read - Apple iPhone hacks: How to cast Harry Potter spells via Siri

Apple iPhone SE 3 expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, a lot has been said over the past couple of weeks about Apple’s upcoming budget iPhone. Reports in the past have hinted towards the iPhone SE 3 getting a design that is quite similar to the iPhone SE 2020, which in turn looks a lot like the iPhone 8. The upcoming iPhone is said to get a 4.7-inch LCD display with the fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home Button at the bottom of the screen. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3, a budget-friendly iPad and iPad Air 5 are allegedly being tested in India

The iPhone SE 3 is tipped to run on Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset, which is what we saw in the iPhone 13 series last year. This chipset is expected to be backed by 3GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space for the base variant. The company is tipped to introduce the phone in other storage variants as well.
On the camera front, the upcoming iPhone is likely to get a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP FaceTime camera in the front. Additional features include support for 5G connectivity.

  Published Date: February 3, 2022 10:44 AM IST

