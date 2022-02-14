Apple's upcoming iPhone SE model enters mass production: Report

Apple is likely to launch its next affordable iPhone called iPhone SE 3 globally next month, i.e. March 8. A report by Ghizchina suggests that the handset has already entered mass production in India. In addition to the price, the highlights of the iPhone SE 3 are likely to be the A15 chipset and 5G connectivity. It is expected that the iPhone SE 3 will capture more mobile phone market share. Also Read - iPhone 13 up for grabs with massive discount on Flipkart: Check out the deal

As per the report, Foxconn's iDPBG business group in Zhengzhou, an iPhone foundry, has been hiring workers since early February, with a referral bonus of up to CNY 8,000 (approx Rs 95,000). It is also reported that all the new employees are hired for just one month and are asked to join from February 6. Referrals for these employees are set at CNY 500 (approx Rs 5,900).

Three iPhone SE models have appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database with model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. Here, A2783 and A2784 are different versions of the same model. The A2595 model is expected to be a new iPhone SE that has a full-screen design.

iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus expected pricing, specifications

–The iPhone SE 3 is expected to sport an iPhone SE-like design with curved corners and Touch-ID support. There’s no clarity if the tech giant will bring Face ID support with this model. The predecessor doesn’t include face unlock support.

–The iPhone SE 3 is said to be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the latest iPhone 13 series. On the software front, the upcoming iPhone model is expected to run on the iOS 15 operating system out-of-the-box.

–On the camera front, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to include a single camera sensor on the rear and the front panel. The resolution is yet to be known.

–In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 3 is likely to be priced somewhere around $399 (roughly translates to around Rs 30,000).

The exact pricing of the iPhone SE 3 is not known yet, but it is likely to cost somewhere around the launch price of the iPhone SE (2020). To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,500.

Another new report suggests that the iPhone SE 3 and the new iPad Air have entered mass production. The company hasn’t revealed any details yet.