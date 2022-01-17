comscore Apple iPhone SE 3 Launch Date in India Leaked: Check release details, specifications and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design
News

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Mobiles

Ahead of the official launch, CAD-based renders showing the iPhone SE 3 from all sides have been leaked online. The renders show the front as well as the back design of the upcoming iPhone and it looks a lot like the iPhone XR.

iPhone-SE-3

CAD render of iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to release the much-awaited iPhone SE (2020) much sooner than expected. As per the new report coming all the way from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 3 will go official at Apple’s next launch event, which should take place around March or April 2022. We believe that the India launch will also happen around the same time. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

Additionally, CAD-based renders showing the iPhone SE 3 from all sides have been leaked. Renders show the front as well as the back design of the upcoming iPhone and it looks a lot like the iPhone XR with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a wide notch to house the Face ID and selfie camera sensor. The render comes from a leaker named Xleaks7. Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

iPhone SE 3 renders, specifications leaked

As per the renders, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will include iPhone XR-like rounded edges and a much wider notch for the Face ID when compared to the iPhone 13, which includes a much smaller notch. Also Read - Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset might cost more than Rs 1.5lac

So, if the design turns out to be similar to the XR, this will be the first iPhone SE phone to include slimmer bezels. The current generation of iPhone SE includes a boxy design like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 and thick bezels all around.

It is further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will not include TouchID like its predecessor. The renders also show the device in white with the power button and SIM tray on the right side and volume rockers on the left. The USB- Type C port and the speaker grille are placed at the bottom.

As per past leaks and rumours, the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which will reportedly also run the upcoming flagship iPhone dubbed the iPhone 14. In terms of optics, the iPhone SE 3 will include a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear panel and a single lens on the front for selfies and video calls.

Some leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will be backed by 3GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the base model. There could be other versions as well. We will need to wait for Apple to offcially announced the variants offered for the upcoming iPhone model.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details
Deals
Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details
Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it
iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apps

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

85kmph टॉप स्पीड और 110km रेंज के साथ आ गई Cyborg Bob-e इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर में भारतीय सर्वर के लिए आज जारी हुआ रिडीम कोड, मिल रहा यह धांसू रिवॉर्ड

पंडित बिरजू महाराज को गैजेट से था बहुत लगाव

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?
Gaming
Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?
Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India
Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

News

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers