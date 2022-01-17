Apple is expected to release the much-awaited iPhone SE (2020) much sooner than expected. As per the new report coming all the way from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 3 will go official at Apple’s next launch event, which should take place around March or April 2022. We believe that the India launch will also happen around the same time. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

Additionally, CAD-based renders showing the iPhone SE 3 from all sides have been leaked. Renders show the front as well as the back design of the upcoming iPhone and it looks a lot like the iPhone XR with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a wide notch to house the Face ID and selfie camera sensor. The render comes from a leaker named Xleaks7. Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

iPhone SE 3 renders, specifications leaked

As per the renders, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will include iPhone XR-like rounded edges and a much wider notch for the Face ID when compared to the iPhone 13, which includes a much smaller notch. Also Read - Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset might cost more than Rs 1.5lac

So, if the design turns out to be similar to the XR, this will be the first iPhone SE phone to include slimmer bezels. The current generation of iPhone SE includes a boxy design like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 and thick bezels all around.

It is further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will not include TouchID like its predecessor. The renders also show the device in white with the power button and SIM tray on the right side and volume rockers on the left. The USB- Type C port and the speaker grille are placed at the bottom.

As per past leaks and rumours, the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset, which will reportedly also run the upcoming flagship iPhone dubbed the iPhone 14. In terms of optics, the iPhone SE 3 will include a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear panel and a single lens on the front for selfies and video calls.

Some leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will be backed by 3GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the base model. There could be other versions as well. We will need to wait for Apple to offcially announced the variants offered for the upcoming iPhone model.