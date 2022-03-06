Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

Apple is holding a hardware event on March 8 and the company is widely anticipated to reveal a new iPhone SE 3 and refreshed iPad Air. The new iPhone is tipped to get a new colour shade besides the regular white and black colour coat. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 release date leaked ahead of official launch

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who forks out on Apple 'insider detail' suggests the iPhone SE 3 to get the powerful A15 Bionic chipset. While the analyst has outlined the details as 'predictions,' given his past track record, it is safe to rely on the new information.

Kuo has also revealed the new smartphone from Apple to get 5G support and arrive in three storage configurations- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. He further said that the iPhone SE 2022 will enter mass production this month with Apple estimated to ship 25-30 million units of the handset this year. The new iPhone is expected to start at $300 (around Rs 22,000).

While the details are sure to excite users, similar cosmetics might cause disappointment for those expecting a refreshment on the design front. Although it is assumed to be one of the cost-cutting measures by Apple it remains to be seen whether the new model will have the same form factor as the classic iPhone SE 2014 model.

On a related note, leaker Evan Blass has cited an Asian mobile carrier to have begun preparing for the launch of Apple’s new smartphone and tablet providing images of the two products. While the iPhone SE 2022 looks like a replica of the old iteration, the supposed iPad Air 5 is seen featuring a sleek profile. As per reports, the new iPad Air might barely get any major upgrade as compared to the third and fourth-gen iPad Airs. Although we might witness changes on the camera front with Center Stage tracking for video, and A15 silicon at the helm.

Additionally, a new iPad Pro 2022 and new Macs are also expected to be showcased at the ‘Peek Performance’ event. With the event just a few days away we expect to hear more about these products prior to their final runway show.