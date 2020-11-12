Apple iPhone SE 3 may have 6-inch display and TouchID

In April of this year, Apple launched the new iPhone SE. This device is based on the successful iPhone 8 and updates some of its internal characteristics, such as its processor and its cameras. The iPhone SE 2020 became Apple’s most affordable phone in its current catalog. For those users who are waiting for the renewal of this model for the first half of 2021, they will have to wait a little longer for the upcoming iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 2021). Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

Details on iPhone SE 3 (iPhone SE 2021)

Recently, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for information and leaks about Apple's upcoming innovations, said that the Cupertino company will not launch a new model in the iPhone SE series during the first quarter of next year. Furthermore, he also said that Apple has postponed the launch of the new iPhone SE to the second half of 2021.

It is said that the iPhone SE 3 would be compatible with 5G networks. It is also claimed that its screen size will be greatly increased, up to 6.06 inches. This means that its current design with huge frames would be a thing of the past, opting for a more modern and stylish one with reduced bezels. It is rumored that the fingerprint reader should be moved to the side of the phone because keeping it at the bottom of the enlarged screen would lead to an inevitable increase in the size of the smartphone’s bezel.

The main selling point of this device will likely be in the new A14 Bionic processor. This chipset is the same one that is present in the recently introduced iPhone 12 series of phones. The report also indicated that the iPhone 13 lineup of phones will have four models, which will arrive as the successors of the current phones of the iPhone 12 series.