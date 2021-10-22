comscore iPhone SE 3 likely to bring some interesting specs at a budget, release timeline out
iPhone SE 3 likely to bring some interesting specs at a budget, release timeline out

iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch in India and other markets in the first half of next year. As per a new report, the budget iPhone will arrive around March and latest by June. Some of the key specifications and also the expected price have been leaked ahead of launch. Check details.

If we go by rumours and leaks flooding the internet, Apple has been working on the successor to the iPhone SE 2020 for a long time. The iPhone SE 2020’s follow up is likely to be called the iPhone SE 3. One of the key highlights of the upcoming iPhone will be 5G support. Also Read - Apple AR/VR headset mass production may be delayed until end of 2022 : Report

The iPhone was initially expected to release this year, but unfortunately that isn’t happening. As per a latest report, the iPhone SE 3 will launch in Spring next week, which means between March and June. Some other reports suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will release between March and April, which is around the same time when the iPhone SE 2020 was launched last year. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 first look: Classy with lots of health features

iPhone SE 3 specifications leaked

Besides the design, the new report coming from MyDrivers suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will offer iPhone XR like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded on to the Home button similar to the predecessor. Also Read - iPhone sales record 150 percent growth in India during Q3 2021: Report

The report further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. However, there is no information whether the iPhone will come equipped with FaceID or not. We do wish it does.

Since Apple is tipped to discontinue the mini lineup next year and instead focus on SE more. The SE series has always been targeted to first time iPhone buyers or consumers with limited budget.

What about the pricing?

Apple is expected to price the iPhone SE 3 on the similar lines. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 will launch at CNY 3299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,600. In India, it could be priced slightly on the higher side. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently available at a price starting at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The price of the phone goes up to Rs 44,900 for the 128GB storage model.

  Published Date: October 22, 2021 10:47 AM IST

