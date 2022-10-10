comscore Apple iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a LCD display with notch
News

Apple iPhone SE 4 might feature 6.1-inch LCD display with notch

Mobiles

Apple is planning to add a Touch ID Side button to the iPhone SE, much like the iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple launched its latest iPhone SE 3 in India at Rs 43,900 earlier this year. The tech giant is already working on the upcoming generation that will debut next year. Ahead of the launch, several rumours have already started surfacing on the internet. Also Read - Apple to mark THIS budget iPhone as obsolete next month

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected specifications, features

Tech giant Apple‘s fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD and a “notch” cutout at the top of the display. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the device will feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch, reports MacRumors.  Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Buy Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 43,000

Whether the iPhone SE notch will contain a TrueDepth camera array like other iPhone models to facilitate Face ID is not known. Also Read - Apple might unveil a 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023

Some rumours indicate that the iPhone SE will not come with a Face ID, instead sticking with Touch ID like previous models to keep costs down, the report said.

The report mentioned that there will no longer be space for a capacitive Touch ID Home button in the device’s bottom bezel.

Multiple reports, including information from MyDrivers and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that Apple is planning to add a Touch ID Side button to the iPhone SE, much like the iPad Air and iPad mini.

The size of the fourth-generation iPhone SE notch is not yet known, but it seems plausible that it could be narrower than it was on the iPhone XR if it does not contain components like a dot projector for Face ID because the device features Touch ID. For the unversed, the iPhone SE lineup is Apple’s affordable iPhone lineup.

Previous reports had also hinted the upcoming iPhone SE model is likely to borrow design from iPhone XR. It might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, just like several Android smartphones. As mentioned above, Chinese tipster Assen has also suggested that iPhone SE 4 will not feature an OLED display, instead, it will come with an LCD display.

-With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 1:40 PM IST
