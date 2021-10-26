comscore Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE Plus with 5G as soon as next year
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple may not launch iPhone SE 3 next year, instead bring iPhone SE Plus with 5G support
News

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 3 next year, instead bring iPhone SE Plus with 5G support

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to offer iPhone XR-like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded on to the Home button similar to the predecessor.

iPhone SE

Flipkart is offering crazy deals on iPhones. One of the best deals are available on the iPhone SE. The iPhone is available at a lower price of Rs 28,501. This is the cheapest price at which the iPhone SE is selling in India since its launch. Flipkart is offering massive discount on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and other models as well.

Apple was expected to launch the successor of the iPhone SE (2020) called iPhone SE 3. The iPhone is likely to launch with an LCD display and 5G connectivity. According to tipster Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), iPhone SE 3 launch has been delayed. He further reveals that the company will soon launch another model called iPhone SE Plus. For the unversed, the iPhone SE series is the affordable iPhone series by Apple. Also Read - iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades

iPhone SE, iPhone SE price, iPhone SE discount Also Read - macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

The tipster further reveals that the iPhone SE Plus will feature a 4.7-inch LCD, just like its predecessor iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8. It is also expected to come with 5G connectivity. As for iPhone SE 3, it is likely to be launched in 2024 in two 5.7-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes.

According to the tipster, the company is planning to follow the two-year cycle for its iPhone SE lineup. The reason behind this decision is still unknown. Notably, none of this information is confirmed and the company might still change its plans.

An earlier report by MyDrivers suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will offer iPhone XR-like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded on to the Home button similar to the predecessor.

The report further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. However, there is no information on whether the iPhone will come equipped with FaceID or not. We do wish it does.

Since Apple is tipped to discontinue the mini lineup next year and instead focus on SE more. The SE series has always been targeted to first-time iPhone buyers or consumers with a limited budget.

As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 will launch at CNY 3299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,600. In India, it could be priced slightly on the higher side. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently available at a price starting at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The price of the phone goes up to Rs 44,900 for the 128GB storage model.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 7:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades
How To
iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades
Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

Mobiles

Oppo A56 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor launched

macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

Laptops

macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

Facebook, Instagram might see a fall of 4 percent in young users in the next two years

Apps

Facebook, Instagram might see a fall of 4 percent in young users in the next two years

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Why Google is not launching Pixel 6 series in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades

How To

iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades
macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

Laptops

macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Gaming

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know

Laptops

New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know
Apple to release macOS Monterey today: All you need to know

Laptops

Apple to release macOS Monterey today: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

जानें जूम के इस नए फीचर को इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका

TAGG Verve Neo स्मार्टवॉच हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें 1,899 रुपये में मिलेंगे कौनसे फीचर्स

Diwali Sale with Mi: Xiaomi के इन धांसू स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर मिल रहा जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट

फ्री फायर में ग्लू वॉल को इस्तेमाल करने का बेस्ट तरीका, जानें और मैच जीतें

Android में ऑटोकरेक्ट फीचर को ऐसे करें ऑफ, बेहद आसान है तरीका

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs
Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features
JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28
News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28
Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale offers massive discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10S, and more
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Gaming

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide
Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

News

Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

new arrivals in india

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Nokia C30
Nokia C30

12,499

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

17,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

31,999

Samsung Galaxy M52
Samsung Galaxy M52

29,999

Oppo F19S
Oppo F19S

19,990

IQOO Z5
IQOO Z5

29,990

Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A

11,499

Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i

7,499

Oppo A16
Oppo A16

16,990

Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11S

13,999

Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 11

11,999

Realme C25Y
Realme C25Y

11,999

Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus

6,999

Nokia G10
Nokia G10

13,999

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro
Apple IPhone 13 Pro

1,19,900

Apple IPhone 13 Mini
Apple IPhone 13 Mini

69,900

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers