Apple was expected to launch the successor of the iPhone SE (2020) called iPhone SE 3. The iPhone is likely to launch with an LCD display and 5G connectivity. According to tipster Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), iPhone SE 3 launch has been delayed. He further reveals that the company will soon launch another model called iPhone SE Plus. For the unversed, the iPhone SE series is the affordable iPhone series by Apple. Also Read - iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7″ LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7″ – 6.1″ LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

The tipster further reveals that the iPhone SE Plus will feature a 4.7-inch LCD, just like its predecessor iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8. It is also expected to come with 5G connectivity. As for iPhone SE 3, it is likely to be launched in 2024 in two 5.7-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes.

According to the tipster, the company is planning to follow the two-year cycle for its iPhone SE lineup. The reason behind this decision is still unknown. Notably, none of this information is confirmed and the company might still change its plans.

An earlier report by MyDrivers suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will offer iPhone XR-like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded on to the Home button similar to the predecessor.

The report further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. However, there is no information on whether the iPhone will come equipped with FaceID or not. We do wish it does.

Since Apple is tipped to discontinue the mini lineup next year and instead focus on SE more. The SE series has always been targeted to first-time iPhone buyers or consumers with a limited budget.

As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 will launch at CNY 3299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,600. In India, it could be priced slightly on the higher side. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently available at a price starting at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The price of the phone goes up to Rs 44,900 for the 128GB storage model.