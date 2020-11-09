Apple has launched the Apple iPhone SE 2020 starting at Rs.42500 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging

Display and Design-The Apple iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD with Retina HD display with a screen resolution of 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of Super Retina XDR. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 weighs 148 grams and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures WEIGHT-2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite vs Apple iPhone XR - Head to Head Comparison with All Specs and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 features a A13 Bionic. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison with Features and Specs

Price-The price range of Apple iPhone SE 2020 is based on its different variants. Apple iPhone SE 2020 of 64GB is priced at Rs.39900. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900.

Camera -The Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a 12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Apple iPhone SE 2020 is powered by Fast‑charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes, as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 2,227mAh . The Apple iPhone SE 2020 runs on iOS 13. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS 14