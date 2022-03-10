comscore Apple iPhones take the lead globally: Seven out of 10 best-selling devices were iPhones
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
News

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Mobiles

The delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series shifted some holiday season demand to the initial months of 2021

Apple-iPhone-12

Apple iPhones dominated the world of smartphones in 2021. Among the top 10 best-selling devices across the globe seven were Apple iPhones. A report by Counterpoint has listed the best-selling devices in the world for 2021. The only two other manufacturers in the list are Samsung and Xiaomi. Also Read - New Apple products are here and so is the Twitter memefest

Out of the top 10, Xiaomi captured two spots and Samsung one. There were more than 4,200 active smartphone models in the global market in 2021. The Counterpoint report suggested that the 10 best-selling smartphones took up 19 percent of the entire smartphone market share. In 2020, this market share was 16%. Also Read - Buy Apple iPhone 12 at huge discounts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check details

The top five models in 2021 were from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11. The top three models contributed 41% to Apple’s total sales. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India launch date teased by Amazon

Why were iPhones so popular?

According to the report, the pending demand for 5G upgrades by a strong and loyal iOS user base and push from carriers led the iPhone 12 series volumes. Besides, the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series shifted some holiday season demand to the initial months of 2021. The latest iPhone 13 series is performing well with the iPhone 13 becoming the best-selling model in Q4 2021, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro.

The first non-iPhone in the list was the Samsung Galaxy A12. In India, the device is a mid-ranger. The report claimed that almost all regions and countries showed strong demand for the A12 throughout the year. North America, Latin America and Western Europe were its top markets.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 entered the list in 2021, contributing 22% to the brand’s total sales. Counterpoint claimed that Xiaomi performed well across regions. China, India and Asia-Pacific were its top markets. Xiaomi pushed its budget models such as the Redmi 9A and 9 in these price-conscious regions, where it faced component shortages for its entry-tier series.

Here’s the list of best-selling smartphones models in the world in 2021:

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 11
Samsung Galaxy A12
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi 9

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 9:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Mobiles
Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Features

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world

Mobiles

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game
Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event

News

Twitter gets flooded with hilarious memes after Apple's 'Peek Performance' event
Apple iPhone 12 is available at massive discounts in India

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 is available at massive discounts in India
Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

Haier OLED PRO TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Russia-Ukraine War: Amazon, YouTube और Google Play ने भी रूस में बंद की अपनी सेवाएं, यूक्रेन को पहुंचाई करोड़ों की मदद

Free Fire Max में मौजूद मार्च 2022 के 5 बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जो Factory Roof challenge में दिलाएंगे जीत

Facebook Group में अब बंद होगी फेक न्यूज! नए फीचर्स देंगे ऐड्मिन को ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Infinix ने भारत में लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्ट TV, कीमत 11999 रुपये से शुरू

Latest Videos

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Mobiles
Seven Apple iPhones among 10 best-selling smartphone models in the world
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game
Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

News

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers