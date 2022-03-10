Apple iPhones dominated the world of smartphones in 2021. Among the top 10 best-selling devices across the globe seven were Apple iPhones. A report by Counterpoint has listed the best-selling devices in the world for 2021. The only two other manufacturers in the list are Samsung and Xiaomi. Also Read - New Apple products are here and so is the Twitter memefest

Out of the top 10, Xiaomi captured two spots and Samsung one. There were more than 4,200 active smartphone models in the global market in 2021. The Counterpoint report suggested that the 10 best-selling smartphones took up 19 percent of the entire smartphone market share. In 2020, this market share was 16%.

The top five models in 2021 were from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11. The top three models contributed 41% to Apple's total sales.

Why were iPhones so popular?

According to the report, the pending demand for 5G upgrades by a strong and loyal iOS user base and push from carriers led the iPhone 12 series volumes. Besides, the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series shifted some holiday season demand to the initial months of 2021. The latest iPhone 13 series is performing well with the iPhone 13 becoming the best-selling model in Q4 2021, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro.

The first non-iPhone in the list was the Samsung Galaxy A12. In India, the device is a mid-ranger. The report claimed that almost all regions and countries showed strong demand for the A12 throughout the year. North America, Latin America and Western Europe were its top markets.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 entered the list in 2021, contributing 22% to the brand’s total sales. Counterpoint claimed that Xiaomi performed well across regions. China, India and Asia-Pacific were its top markets. Xiaomi pushed its budget models such as the Redmi 9A and 9 in these price-conscious regions, where it faced component shortages for its entry-tier series.

Here’s the list of best-selling smartphones models in the world in 2021:

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy A12

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi 9