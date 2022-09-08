Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series

Apple announced its iPhone 14 series with a host of new features such as dynamic island, crash detection, Always-on-Display and emergency SOS via satellite, last night. While on one hand, Apple introduced new features, on the other hand, it also rolled back support on some other features that were available on the company’s older iPhone models. Case and point, the SIM card tray. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

Apple first introduced eSIM support in its iPhone models back in 2018 with the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR. With iPhone 13 series that was launched last year, the company allowed users to use multiple eSIMs on the same device. Over the years, Apple has also introduced eSIM support in Apple Watch Series and iPad models. Now, with iPhone 14 series, the company has completely removed the SIM card tray. This means that iPhone users who want to use two or more SIM cards or connections will now have to get multiple eSIMs activated on their iPhone 14 device in order to access multiple connections.

That might ring an alarm for a lot of users but there is nothing to worry about just yet, at least for those who are living outside the US.

At its Far Out event last night, the company said that this change, that is, unavailability of the SIM card tray, affects iPhone 14 models available in the US only. “eSIM allows users to easily connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally, is a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card, and allows for multiple cellular plans on a single device. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remove the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their devices,” Apple wrote in a blog post.

“iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max remove the SIM tray for US models, enabling users to more quickly and easily set up their device,” the company added.

This means that if buyers who purchase the iPhone 14 in any country other than the US will get the same mix of eSIM and the physical SIM card tray that they have been getting so far since the launch of the iPhone XS series.