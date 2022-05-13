Apple, for a long time, has been offering exchange offers on its official website. Buyers can not only exchange iPhones, but they can also offer an Android phone in exchange. However, the exchange benefits aren’t that great, which makes buyers sell their device in the local market and later buy a new iPhone without going for an exchange offer. But now this appears to change, at least for some time, as Apple is offering an extra trade-in credit discount on eligible iPhones and Android phones. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

The extra trade-in credit discounts will range from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000 for select Android phones and Rs. 3,000 for older iPhones. Notable, this exchange discount will be over and above the already available exchange offers and is valid till May 31 in India. Here’s a list of some of the Android phones with their total exchange (+ extra trade-in credit) prices. Also Read - Apple to start using USB Type-C for iPhones from next year: Report

1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8 which launched two years back has up to Rs. 15,300 exchange and trade-in credit discount. The OnePlus 8T is getting a maximum of Rs. 16,300 off on exchange. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads similar to Galaxy Z Fold 3

2. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7 Pro is getting up to Rs. 16,100 exchange discount. OnePlus 7T launched in 2019 is getting up to Rs. 14,200 exchange discount.

3. OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord which was launched two years back is getting up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange.

5. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

There are also good offers on older OnePlus flagships like the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T. The extra trade-in credit and the regular exchange for all these models are as follows: Up to Rs. 9,400, Rs. 10,600, Rs. 7,900, and Rs. 7,300, respectively.

5. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+

Samsung’s 2019 flagship, the Galaxy S10+ is getting up to Rs. 12,150 off, while the Galaxy S10 is getting up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange.

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has up to Rs. 11,000 exchange discount. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ has up to Rs. 6,900 exchange discount.

7. Samsung Galaxy M20

Interestingly, Samsung’s budget M-series phone, the Galaxy M20 is also getting up to Rs. 3,900 exchange discount.

8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, POCO F1

The Redmi Note 8 is getting up to Rs. 4,990, Note 8 Pro has up to Rs. 6,180, Note 7 Pro has up to Rs. 8,400, and Note 5 Pro is getting up to Rs. 3,525 total exchange discount.

One of the most popular phones in India from 2019, the Poco F1 is also getting up Rs. 7,165 exchange discount.