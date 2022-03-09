comscore iPhone SE 2022 launched in India: Check price, specs, features here
News

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here’s how much it costs

Mobiles

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and it will go on sale in India starting March 18.

iPhone SE 2022

Image: Apple

Apple hosted its first event of the year today. At the Peek Performance event, Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone SE 2022 smartphone. The phone is the successor to the second-generation iPhone SE model that was launched back in 2022. The third-generation iPhone SE model looks exactly like its predecessor. This means that you get a compact design along with a physical home screen button akin to Apple’s budget smartphone series. While a lot has remained unchanged, Apple has upgraded the heart of the phone, that is, the chipset in order for the device to feel comparatively faster and up to date with the company’s newer generation of iPhones. In practice, the iPhone SE 2022 gets the same A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series smartphones. Also Read - Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

iPhone SE 2022 India price and availability Also Read - Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in midnight, starlight and Product (Red) colour variants. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and it will start in India at Rs 43,900. Apple said that the iPhone SE 2022 will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and go on sale starting March 18. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 with A15 Bionic, 12MP rear camera

iPhone SE 2022 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass back. It comes with a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it — one of defining features of this series. It also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant coating that will protect it from occasional splashes of water. As mentioned before, the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s iPhone 13 series. This chipset is coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs the iOS 15.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also gets a bump in the battery along with 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 12:57 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

एप्पल ने पेश किया नया कंप्यूटर और मॉनिटर, लाखों रुपये पहुंच गई कीमत

एप्पल लाया अब तक सबसे दमदार iPad, मिलेगी 5G कनेक्टिविटी

Apple iPhone SE (2022) हुआ लॉन्च, पुरानी डिजाइन के साथ मिलेगा नया A15 चिप

Hero Electric बना रहा है बैटरी स्वैप करने वाले ई-स्कूटर, चार्ज करने की नहीं होगी टेन्शन

New State Mobile Mashup टूर्नामेंट 10 मार्च से हो जाएगा शुरू, प्राइज पूल समेत जानें सभी डिटेल

