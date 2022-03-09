Apple hosted its first event of the year today. At the Peek Performance event, Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone SE 2022 smartphone. The phone is the successor to the second-generation iPhone SE model that was launched back in 2022. The third-generation iPhone SE model looks exactly like its predecessor. This means that you get a compact design along with a physical home screen button akin to Apple’s budget smartphone series. While a lot has remained unchanged, Apple has upgraded the heart of the phone, that is, the chipset in order for the device to feel comparatively faster and up to date with the company’s newer generation of iPhones. In practice, the iPhone SE 2022 gets the same A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series smartphones. Also Read - Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in midnight, starlight and Product (Red) colour variants. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants and it will start in India at Rs 43,900. Apple said that the iPhone SE 2022 will be up for pre-orders in India starting March 11 and go on sale starting March 18.

iPhone SE 2022 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass back. It comes with a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it — one of defining features of this series. It also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant coating that will protect it from occasional splashes of water. As mentioned before, the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s iPhone 13 series. This chipset is coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs the iOS 15.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also gets a bump in the battery along with 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities.